Letters to the Editor: Dodger Stadium gondola would actually help the community. Why shut it down?

To the editor: I waited in line for hours at City Hall to say my piece about the gondola, only to be shut down ( “Los Angeles City Council votes 12-1 to urge Metro to halt Dodgers gondola project,” Nov. 12).

Like many of my neighbors, I showed up because this project means something to us: less traffic on our streets, cleaner air for our kids and better access between our community in Chinatown to Union Station and Dodger Stadium.

This isn’t about “shiny renderings.” It’s about real people who live season after season with game-day congestion, unsafe streets and a lack of investment in our neighborhood. It’s about finally doing something that helps people who actually live here.

We should be working together to make it happen, not shutting it down for political points.

Ramona Lopez, Los Angeles