Letters to the Editor: Electrical safety is a responsibility for all of us, not just Edison

To the editor: Why does everyone blame Southern California Edison for all electrical problems in our state ( “Letters to the Editor: Edison needs to be held accountable for its ‘inept and unacceptable customer service,’” Nov. 11)?

We, as users of electricity, should be taking responsibility also. Do you ever look at power lines on your day-to-day activities near your home or work? Maybe you should. You might see something that needs to be addressed before there is a problem — outage, fire, whatever. We can’t say “not my job, it’s their job.” It is everyone’s job.

Don’t just look at what affects you and your family. We are all family on this Earth.

Natalie Kolosow, Cypress