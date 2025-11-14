Letters to the Editor: L.A. has long had rent control. It’s the newcomers who are pricing others out

Gloria Martinez speaks during a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall on Oct. 30, 2024, advocating for changes to the city’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance.

To the editor: Councilmember Nithya Ramen was quoted in the last paragraph of this article saying, “People face extraordinary rent increases year after year ... driving people out of the city.” ( “In historic vote, L.A. caps rent increases for rent-stabilized apartments at 4%,” Nov. 12).

Los Angeles has had rent control for more than 40 years, which has prevented “extraordinary rent increases” across much of the city. The real issue is the demand for housing that’s being driven by people from other states coming into Los Angeles. That’s what’s forcing those who can’t afford it out.

Steve Engel, Santa Cruz