Letters to the Editor: Despite what you see on TV, narcolepsy isn’t a funny punchline

To the editor: I didn’t expect to open the Los Angeles Times and find my disability used as a punchline. But there it was, in its review of “Stumble”: Davis passes out funny” ( “‘Stumble,’ NBC’s cheerleader mockumentary, gives you something to root for,” Nov. 7).

As a comedy writer and person living with narcolepsy, I can tell you — there’s nothing funny about it.

Narcolepsy isn’t a quirky habit. It’s a chronic neurological disorder that disrupts the brain’s ability to regulate sleep and wake cycles. It causes an intense need for sleep, muscle weakness triggered by emotion, hallucinations and terrifying sleep paralysis. It does not cause people to fall backward, unconscious, mid-sentence, as shown in “Stumble.”

I spent 19 years blaming myself for exhaustion I couldn’t explain. When I was finally diagnosed, I told my doctor, “That can’t be right, I’ve never fallen asleep into a bowl of soup.” Because that’s what the media taught me narcolepsy looked like. The Times’ review didn’t challenge that stereotype; it reinforced it.

Lindsay Scola, Marina del Rey