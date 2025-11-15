Letters to the Editor: Wealth transfer happens every day — but it’s from the poor to the rich

To the editor: Although contributing writer Veronique de Rugy provides multiple observations to illuminate the rising affordability problem in America — most fetchingly describing the Walmart “inflation-free Thanksgiving meal” as shrinkage — she doesn’t actually offer any solutions ( “The real answer to the Republicans’ ‘affordability problem,’” Nov. 13). She does proclaim that wealth transfers (presumably from rich to poor) are not a solution and points out that steady 3% inflation reduces the value of the dollar by 26% after a decade.

I wonder about the wealth transfer of poor to rich more than I do about wealth transfer from rich to poor. This takes place every day when salaried and hourly workers get paid less than what they are worth by the billionaires who control the pay. It happens every day when Walmart workers have to make do with less than a living wage (SNAP benefits, anyone?) while working full time or nearly.

Living wages are something that conservative economists seem to believe shouldn’t exist in a dog-eat-dog market, but I’ll point out that economist Adam Smith put that idea as a fundamental in his work. There was also the unspoken, but at that time obvious, knowledge that someone working at a factory could go back to the farm if necessary, although that option has largely been lost to modern workers.

Michael Lampel, Granada Hills

To the editor: De Rugy’s recent column, in which she advises that “Democrats’ track record is no better” when it comes to affordability, might have noted one significant difference: For more than 100 years, Democratic economic policy has targeted the needs of working Americans while Republican spending has enabled the further enrichment of those least in need. Affordable health insurance, higher education, housing, child care, medication and public transportation — all fought against tooth and nail by Republicans — make our nation healthier and stronger. Tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires accomplish the opposite.

Eric Carey, Arlington, Va.