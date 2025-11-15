Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: If California isn’t careful, it could replicate Tehran’s water crisis

A large dam with a reservoir behind it.
Water levels at Iraq’s vast Dukan Dam reservoir have plummeted.
(Shwan Mohammed /AFP/Getty Images)

To the editor: Has Iran followed policies that let industries use too much water and power (“Iranian capital faces water rationing and evacuations if it doesn’t rain soon, president warns,” Nov. 7)?

California’s AI industry is using tremendous amounts of water and electrical power. What Tehran faces may be California’s future if we are not serious about preparing for a long drought.

Lloyd A. Dent, Northridge

