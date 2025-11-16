Letters to the Editor: ‘Dismissiveness’ and ‘gaslighting’ are all too common with autoimmune diseases

To the editor: Lauran Neergaard’s article exploring the medical mystery that is lupus (and other autoimmune conditions) effectively highlights many patients’ journeys, including mine ( “The push to find help for autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus,” Nov. 10).

The “dismissiveness” and “gaslighting” mentioned are very real, especially when it comes to women’s symptoms. Yet I have been dismissed and misdiagnosed by both male and female doctors, all medical professionals with little bedside manner and an inability to truly listen. Equally traumatic is being frequently dismissed by members of the public, or even close associates, due to the invisible nature of autoimmune conditions. If people can’t see it, they don’t believe it.

My saving grace has been finding doctors (and other medical practitioners) with authentic compassion, an open ear and an ability to look deeper. Kudos to patient Ruth Wilson for not only standing up for herself to find a proper diagnosis, but also volunteering to educate others about lupus and chronic illness in general. It took advocating for myself, adequate health insurance, family support and courage to finally shine a light on my own medical mystery.

Alexis P. Markowitz, Playa Vista