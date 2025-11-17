Letters to the Editor: Schools need to focus on actual learning, not just passing grades

Maywood Academy High School students wait for the start of their graduation ceremony at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park in June.

To the editor: The most important statement in this article is “statewide, 48.8% of students scored advanced or proficient in English and 37.3% in math” ( “In California, high school graduation rates soar faster than student learning,” Nov. 13).

I’ve taught for more than 33 years. The discrepancy between graduation rates and learning is also the result of grading policies that emphasize passing students rather than accurately assessing mastery of the core standards only. Too many students “squeak by” with grades that include minimum participation (showing up) and practice or homework (often checked for completion only).

Grades do not inform students of their skill mastery and, pressured by school administrations, non-assessment grades are recorded early to keep parents “informed.” The result is often a laundry list of practice and assessment work difficult for parents and students to navigate, with many surrendering to Ds as a means to survive.

Teachers need to focus on teaching and giving feedback and less on grading practice work. There is no pride in a system in which students become point chasers rather than learners.

Maggie Light, Carpinteria