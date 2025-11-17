Letters to the Editor: Death of beloved cat highlights the risks that still exist with driverless cars

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: The recent article about a Waymo car killing a beloved neighborhood cat made me really sad and concerned ( “Waymo killed KitKat. California neighborhood mourns a corner-store cat,” Nov. 3).

As a young person, I worry that driverless cars might cause more harm than good if mistakes continue to be made. For example, I read about another accident in 2023 in which a self-driving Cruise car dragged a pedestrian along for about 20 feet before stopping. That is very scary and makes me question if these cars are ready to be on our streets. Even though they’re supposed to be advanced, accidents like this show that there are still serious problems that could put pedestrians, pets and even passengers at risk.

In hopes of bringing residents’ attention to the potential dangers of driverless cars, I’ve thought about making a flyer that could be posted around KitKat’s old shop. People with similar concerns, or those who don’t want to see KitKat’s death be in vain, can help us make sure these Waymos will be extra safe when traveling through our communities.

I hope with these recent incidents, more people will pay attention to the risks of driverless cars and work together to make our streets safer for everyone.

Carmen Hernandez, Los Angeles