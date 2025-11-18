Letters to the Editor: Corona del Mar needs to focus on its residents, not attracting tourists

A view of Little Corona Del Mar Beach from the walking path that leads into the ocean.

To the editor: Why would anyone want to ruin the beautiful stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway that runs through Corona del Mar ( “Corona del Mar study outlines proposals to improve business corridor,” Nov. 11)? Being a resident of San Clemente for 25 years, I have seen the downtown area change radically. What was once a beautiful, sleepy beach town is now an overcrowded mess geared toward attracting business from tourism. Residents’ needs have been excluded and are seemingly no longer a consideration.

Corona del Mar, please do not fall into this trap they call progress. Stay beautiful and stay focused on your residents.

Hector Hernandez, San Clemente