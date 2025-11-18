Voices
Letters to the Editor: Corona del Mar needs to focus on its residents, not attracting tourists
-
-
- Share via
To the editor: Why would anyone want to ruin the beautiful stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway that runs through Corona del Mar (“Corona del Mar study outlines proposals to improve business corridor,” Nov. 11)? Being a resident of San Clemente for 25 years, I have seen the downtown area change radically. What was once a beautiful, sleepy beach town is now an overcrowded mess geared toward attracting business from tourism. Residents’ needs have been excluded and are seemingly no longer a consideration.
Corona del Mar, please do not fall into this trap they call progress. Stay beautiful and stay focused on your residents.
Hector Hernandez, San Clemente