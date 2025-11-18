Letters to the Editor: Enough with the pearl-clutching over a woman’s use of expletives

Dana Williamson, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s former chief of staff, leaves the Robert T. Matsui U.S. Courthouse in Sacramento after being arrested in a federal public corruption probe Nov. 12.

To the editor: Really? In a landscape in which male politicians routinely lace their sentences with profanity like it’s punctuation, the Los Angeles Times frames a story about alleged financial misconduct around a woman dropping f-bombs ( “Foul-mouthed, brash and savvy: What to know about ex-Newsom aide tangled in a corruption probe,” Nov. 14).

Let’s be clear: If Dana Williamson were a male consultant, her language would likely barely earn a sentence, let alone the repeated, pearl-clutching emphasis in this article. The world of politics is practically fueled by coffee, cynicism and four-letter words, yet somehow only a woman’s swearing merits anthropological examination.

As a woman who curses (fluently and without apology), I find this fixation absurd. You have a legitimate story: federal charges, political fallout, potential implications for Gov. Gavin Newsom. Instead, the article reads like it was written by someone astonished to discover that powerful women aren’t delicate flowers who speak only in euphemisms.

Cover the alleged crimes. Hold her accountable. But spare us the performative shock over her vocabulary. If harsh language in Sacramento is what unsettles you, I’d gently suggest you’re covering the wrong f—ing beat.

Rochelle Lewis, Los Angeles