Letters to the Editor: An appreciation for a ‘classy move’ from charitable Dodgers fans

To the editor: While I would much rather see the shoe on the other foot, I wanted to offer my heartfelt thanks to Dodgers fans. I’ve just seen the reports that they have contributed more than $75,000 to Toronto’s SickKids hospital ( “How Dodgers fans turned a series win into $75,000 for the Blue Jays’ hometown children’s hospital,” Nov. 8). It’s a classy move that we all appreciate. What’s more, it could well benefit Angelenos, as SickKids is a world leader in research into children’s illnesses.

As for the Jays vs. the Dodgers — I’m looking forward to seeing you in the World Series next year!

Richard Worzel, Guelph, Canada