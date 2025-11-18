Letters to the Editor: Readers slam new Florida teaching standards that soften McCarthyism

Hollywood screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, left, shouts from the witness stand as he tries to make a statement before the House Un-American Activities Committee in Washington in 1947. Trumbo was imprisoned for being a communist and blacklisted by Hollywood.

To the editor: Writer Mark Schneider quotes a member of the Florida Board of Education, Layla Collins, as saying the state has a responsibility to make sure future generations learn “how to think, not what to think” ( “New Florida teaching standards revive Red Scare of Hollywood’s past,” Nov. 14). This is in reference to the decades of criticism of U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, using “McCarthyism” as an insult and “slander against anti-communists.”

I don’t see slander against anti-communists in the criticism of McCarthy. I see him (and other aggressive anti-communists) as “[having] no sense of decency” in the words of Joseph N. Walsh , counsel for the Army in 1954.

Certainly, communism failed for many reasons, but the board assumes that “how to think” means only “what to think” with this policy. Apparently, you cannot teach how to think about the kinds of overreach of both extreme communism and anti-communist zealots. It’s not OK to think about cruelty to victims of anti-communism, but it is OK to have destroyed careers because of how they thought? It is only allowed to “think” and teach that anti-communist policies are virtuous. Anything else hurts the feelings of those who need to be told what to think.

By all means, let’s not teach what to think.

James Severtson, Reseda

To the editor: I had forgotten that Dalton Trumbo, who was called before the U.S. House Un-American Activities Committee, wrote the screenplay for “Roman Holiday.”

No matter where you stand on the political spectrum, if you’re looking to celebrate the quintessentially American values of kindness, good humor, integrity, self-sacrifice and trust, watch “Roman Holiday.”

Mary Bomba, Los Angeles

To the editor: With the mayoral wins for Katie Wilson in Seattle and Zohran Mamdani in New York City, it does seem like the stigma of being labeled a “socialist” may finally be wearing thin.

The greatest problem we have in America is the concentration of wealth in a few at the top. This wealth inequality “trickles down” to affect homelessness, unaffordability, racial injustice, educational inequity, healthcare inequities, gaps in nutrition, criminal injustice and a whole host of other societal problems.

Shame on the Florida Board of Education for spinning McCarthyism into something positive and trying, once again, to stigmatize the terms “socialist” and “communist.”

Andrew Tilles, Studio City

To the editor: Florida’s use of public school curricula as propaganda to launder the tragic legacy of McCarthyism may offer a silver lining in the requirement to include instruction on communist figures like Fidel Castro.

Castro’s overly long, self-indulgent speeches, persecution of his enemies, reliance on cronies and relatives in government and his use of military force against his own people may ring alarm bells that even primary school children can hear.

Daniel Stone, Los Angeles