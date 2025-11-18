Letters to the Editor: The U.S. has a housing problem. Tariffs on construction materials aren’t helping

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Congrats to President Trump for recognizing that tariffs contribute to higher grocery prices ( “Trump scraps tariffs on beef, coffee and tropical fruit in a push to lower grocery store prices,” Nov. 14). He should also consider reducing or eliminating the tariffs on construction material to make housing more affordable.

In order to expand the supply of housing, I believe Congress should explore a 21st-century version of the Homestead Act , provide incentives for current homeowners to add accessory dwelling units to their property if possible, form a partnership with Habitat for Humanity to renovate abandoned properties or explore a Levittown solution .

I have very little faith that the Republicans will be able to solve these problems. It’s been 15 years and they have yet to deliver the replacement for the Affordable Care Act. Perhaps the Democrats will have better luck if they can win back the majority.

June Thompson, Los Angeles