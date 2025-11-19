Letters to the Editor: Climate change is ‘deeply controversial’? What about denying reality?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce objects to two new California state laws that will require companies to “disclose the ‘climate-related risks’ they foresee and how their operations and emissions contribute to climate change” ( “Supreme Court urged to block California laws requiring companies to disclose climate impacts,” Nov. 14). The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, by the way, is a nationwide advocacy group that, according to its website , believes “in the ability of American businesses to improve lives, solve problems, and strengthen society.”

Climate change impacts workers and their earnings, insurance risks and costs, housing affordability, the price of food and basic human health, to name just a handful of sectors currently being affected right now, in real time. By objecting to the collection of data, the Chamber suggests that ignorance is a viable strategy for improving lives, solving problems and strengthening society. It is not.

Climate change is not “deeply controversial,” as lawyers for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce describe multiple times throughout the article. Nor is collecting data. Denying reality, however, might fall under that category.

Meredith Rose, Pasadena

To the editor: The statement from lawyers for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that climate change is a “deeply controversial” topic would be laughable if the stakes weren’t so high.

They don’t want the businesses they represent to have to disclose the pollution they are responsible for. But wouldn’t it be fairer for innovative, less-polluting companies to be able to compete on a level playing field for our dollars? Their urging of the Supreme Court to block a California law due to take effect in January is a page right out of the tobacco lobbyists’ playbook.

“Deeply controversial,” my foot! All honest businesses should boycott the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for their misguided efforts that endanger public health and impede progress.

Isabelle Teraoka, Westminster