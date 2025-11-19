Letters to the Editor: A former White House Christmas decorating volunteer reflects on the East Wing

An excavator sits on the rubble of the White House’s East Wing after President Trump had it demolished in October to make room for a 90,000-square-foot gilded ballroom on the property.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I was struck by guest contributor Rosa Lowinger’s op-ed regarding the demolished East Wing and its disappearance from our collective history as a nation ( “The East Wing’s demolition is a lasting scar of Trump’s America,” Nov. 12).

Last year, I was a volunteer White House Christmas decorator. I look back on that experience with pride, and now, with much sadness also. It took place for a full week over the Thanksgiving holiday; eight hours a day of intense, hectic creative production and installation.

Who wouldn’t be awestruck entering the East Wing where we checked in, then proceeded through the corridor? Sunlight shone through the tall windows overlooking the Rose Garden. We then ascended to the Cross Hall and to the East Room. It still takes my breath away just thinking about it.

Advertisement

The White House curator emphasized to us that it was a museum with fragile, historic artifacts; any changes had to be handled with extra caution and care. With that in mind, we all did our job in reverence to the People’s House.

The destruction of the East Wing is a tragedy. I can only hope that “we the people” continue to fight to somehow preserve this symbol of our unique democracy.

Rebecca York, Idyllwild