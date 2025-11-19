Letters to the Editor: L.A.’s green bin rollout is an ‘outrageous’ case of government waste

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Thank you for this much-needed article ( “Green bins clog L.A. curbs as city’s organic waste program goes into overdrive,” Nov. 16). The government waste aspect here is outrageous.

My neighborhood recently experienced the unwanted green bin delivery in Miracle Mile. It is strangely heartening to know people in other neighborhoods felt the same.

The city’s (largely unread) flyers said new bins would be delivered to residents unless they called. If the city’s initial flyers had, instead, said residents could call if they wanted more bins, the city would’ve avoided waste — but wouldn’t be able to tout such high “pro-green” numbers.

Meanwhile, there is nothing in Senate Bill 1383 about a need for, or requirement to distribute, green bins.

The city seemingly did not investigate the area-by-area feasibility of this at all. Buildings in areas like Miracle Mile and Koreatown (with tiny yards and driveways) do not need and have nowhere to store this many bins. The unwanted bins will, therefore, be left out on the street and take up parking spots these neighborhoods — desperate for street parking — can’t spare.

Each 90-gallon bin costs roughly $58. Multiply that by the 69,000 that are projected to be sent out and that’s $4 million dubiously spent. That doesn’t even count the labor expenses. And that in the midst of a budget crisis that leaves broken sidewalks unrepaired and streetlights dark for more than a year.

I think Los Angeles Times readers deserve to know which city officials approved this. It lacked coordination or planning — and was beyond wasteful.

Benjamin Harding, Los Angeles

To the editor: It is hard to understand how city officials could be so far off in determining the number of green composting bins needed for residents of multifamily housing — or for any Los Angeles residents, frankly. With grocery store and restaurant prices straining families across all income levels, people are likely trying harder to buy only what they need and eat everything they buy.

Lynn Balsamo, Santa Monica