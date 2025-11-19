Letters to the Editor: LAX’s ‘roadway improvement’ plan is actually an ‘impending disaster’

To the editor: Am I the only one who sees an impending disaster if Los Angeles International Airport goes ahead with its “roadway improvement” plan ( “LAX approved $1.5 billion to relieve traffic. Opponents say it won’t work,” Nov. 15)?

The horseshoe (the worst part of LAX’s traffic problems) will not be improved. There are plenty of knowledgeable people, some of whom spoke for this article, who think that this plan will not work. And perhaps most importantly, the project as proposed is scheduled to be completed a mere two months before the Olympics. Just look at the yet-to-be-completed Automated People Mover , which is over budget and way overdue.

Also note that one of the primary contractors on this proposed project is the same company that is responsible for the delayed People Mover. This is not going to turn out well.

Stephen Greenberg, Santa Monica