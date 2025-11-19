Letters to the Editor: Sports betting is just another pipeline for money to move to the rich

To the editor: Contributing writer Josh Hammer wrote an appropriate and thoughtful criticism of the now-general practice of sports gambling ( “We tried a free-for-all in sports betting. It’s been a disaster,” Nov. 14). But he neglects to mention why it will continue in our lifetimes. It is yet another method of transferring money from the pockets of ordinary people into the pockets of the rich, something our economy is very effective at.

Thomas Alden, Palm Desert