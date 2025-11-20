Letters to the Editor: Why fireproof homes might do surprisingly little to help the occupant
To the editor: I’ve lived in Los Angeles for 50 years. I started participating in evacuations in 1961 (“‘Herd immunity’: Pushing a coastal community to become fireproof after the Palisades fire,” Nov. 12). Bel-Air in the ‘60s, Malibu in the ‘70s, Sunland in the ‘80s, Pacific Palisades in the ‘90s. All experienced large wildfires.
I knew a lot of brilliant, stubborn engineers and this is what I learned from their efforts: Building houses that can’t burn doesn’t do anything good for the occupant. Unless you decorate like a prison, with concrete and stainless steel, and keep no possessions, everything inside melts, cooks and contaminates. Appliances, plastic pipes — basically, you’re engineering a toxic shell that costs a lot of money to dispose of.
Daniel Eisenberg, Los Angeles