Letters to the Editor: Why fireproof homes might do surprisingly little to help the occupant

Karen Martinez, homeowner and community activist, makes a presentation urging members of the Sunset Mesa community to rebuild homes destroyed in the Palisades fire with noncombustible materials instead of wood.

To the editor: I’ve lived in Los Angeles for 50 years. I started participating in evacuations in 1961 ( “‘Herd immunity’: Pushing a coastal community to become fireproof after the Palisades fire,” Nov. 12). Bel-Air in the ‘60s, Malibu in the ‘70s, Sunland in the ‘80s, Pacific Palisades in the ‘90s. All experienced large wildfires.

I knew a lot of brilliant, stubborn engineers and this is what I learned from their efforts: Building houses that can’t burn doesn’t do anything good for the occupant. Unless you decorate like a prison, with concrete and stainless steel, and keep no possessions, everything inside melts, cooks and contaminates. Appliances, plastic pipes — basically, you’re engineering a toxic shell that costs a lot of money to dispose of.

Daniel Eisenberg, Los Angeles