Letters to the Editor: UC would need less financial aid funding if it lowered tuition for everyone

To the editor: Colleges are way too expensive; I don’t think anyone disputes that. There are plenty of reasons for this, not the least of which is the way colleges take advantage of student loans. Essentially, they can write in any number for what they want for tuition — students will always be able to get loans. So colleges happily increase costs.

But the UC tuition hike proposal really got me ( “Students oppose UC tuition hikes. Leaders say campuses need money in the Trump era,” Nov. 18). Why the heck is some of the tuition increase going to financial aid? UC is going to charge more in tuition for … money that goes toward tuition? That’s artificially increasing the cost of school.

Instead of funding financial aid that way, why doesn’t UC just, well, lower tuition for everyone? If costs are lower, you don’t need as much financial aid.

Greg Wagner, Huntington Beach