Letters to the Editor: Bob Ross’ landscape paintings are ‘cheesy’? We love them anyway

Bob Ross stands in front of a wall covered with his landscape paintings in his studio.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Well I, for one, love Bob Ross’ “Cliffside,” sold at a recent L.A. auction to support American Public Television ( “Bob Ross painted ‘happy little trees.’ His art sparked a bidding war at charity auction,” Nov. 12).

Years ago, while I was new to America, I watched some of Ross’ TV shows with wonder because his simple techniques would yield such great results. It inspired so many would-be painters unsure of their own talents.

I paint myself and have lots of talented friends, and I’m curious to know why state-based artist and art collector Deborah Fox’s negative opinions were necessary for this article, especially four paragraphs of them. Staff writer Sandra McDonald’s story was very interesting and informative without them.

Advertisement

I never had the opportunity of meeting Ross personally — maybe I would have liked him, maybe not — but there are artists who share their talents with others, and those who don’t. Ross was one of the former.

So, here’s to Ross’ “cheesy” landscapes, along with the folks who learned to paint with him, the buyers and the good cause of public television.

Patricia Mace, Los Angeles