Letters to the Editor: Pardons aren’t the only thing that aren’t taken seriously these days

To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg is one of my favorite commentators. But I have an addition to his final sentence in his recent op-ed: “For most of our history, presidents took the solemnity of pardons — and the threat of impeachments — seriously. They no longer do. It’s time to change the Constitution accordingly” ( “Presidents can no longer be trusted with pardons,” Nov. 18).

Goldberg should have pointed out the obvious irony: “But presidents no longer take the Constitution seriously.”

Don Westenhaver, Buena Park