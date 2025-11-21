Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: Pardons aren’t the only thing that aren’t taken seriously these days

A group of people try to push through a police barrier.
Insurrectionists loyal to President Trump try to break through a police barrier on Jan. 6, 2021.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg is one of my favorite commentators. But I have an addition to his final sentence in his recent op-ed: “For most of our history, presidents took the solemnity of pardons — and the threat of impeachments — seriously. They no longer do. It’s time to change the Constitution accordingly” (“Presidents can no longer be trusted with pardons,” Nov. 18).

Goldberg should have pointed out the obvious irony: “But presidents no longer take the Constitution seriously.”

Don Westenhaver, Buena Park
