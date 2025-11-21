Voices
Letters to the Editor: Pardons aren’t the only thing that aren’t taken seriously these days
To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg is one of my favorite commentators. But I have an addition to his final sentence in his recent op-ed: “For most of our history, presidents took the solemnity of pardons — and the threat of impeachments — seriously. They no longer do. It’s time to change the Constitution accordingly” (“Presidents can no longer be trusted with pardons,” Nov. 18).
Goldberg should have pointed out the obvious irony: “But presidents no longer take the Constitution seriously.”
Don Westenhaver, Buena Park