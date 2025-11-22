Letters to the Editor: Border Patrol’s surveillance of U.S. drivers begets a bevy of frightening questions

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: What a frightening story that leaves so many unanswered questions ( “Border Patrol is monitoring U.S. drivers and detaining those with ‘suspicious’ travel patterns,” Nov. 20).

Questions about who is being pulled over: Was the system tested before being made operational? Does the targeting algorithm have built-in biases? What is the racial composition of the people being surveilled? What is the conviction rate of those being surveilled?

Questions about oversight: Were members of Congress informed of this system? Who is providing oversight of the system? Why was the American public not informed?

Advertisement

Questions about data collection and AI: Are the databases that are being populated with raw data from the license-plate readers vulnerable to hacking? Can a given license plate provide access to other databases with more information about the registered owner of that vehicle? How is AI being used to find targets?

Questions about the money trail: What companies are involved with the design and operation of the system? Who is making money on it?

The list of unanswered questions could go on and on. One thing is certain: Because the system has existed under both political parties, both are complicit in creating a surveillance state. However, it is especially worrisome now that we have a wannabe dictator at the helm who is hellbent on waging war against immigrants.

Advertisement

Charles Petithomme, Burbank