Letters to the Editor: Revoking 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses would cause massive disruptions

To the editor: Data from the California Trucking Assn. tells us that the vast majority of products made, grown or sold in California travel by truck at some stage of the production and distribution process ( “California to revoke 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses issued to immigrants,” Nov. 15). Imagine the disruptions in commerce — and the price increases on everything — from losing 17,000 truck drivers at once.

The state should delay this economic shock for a year to give some of these immigrant drivers a chance to try to renew their federal work permits and give the trucking industry time to recruit and train new drivers to fill the remaining gap.

Greg deGiere, Sacramento