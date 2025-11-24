Letters to the Editor: Public defenders have been fighting for the Racial Justice Act’s principles

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: This recent article asserts that the Racial Justice Act “has hardly been used” ( “18 prisoners seek reduced sentences under California’s rarely used Racial Justice Act,” Nov. 20). I was surprised by this characterization given the thousands of Racial Justice Act claims that have been filed in superior and appellate courts across California. In fact, my office has filed and argued several cases with Racial Justice Act claims in the California Supreme Court this term alone.

Across the state, incarcerated people, and hundreds of public defenders, have undertaken herculean efforts to give life to the Racial Justice Act’s promise. Every day, in prisons, jails and courtrooms, Racial Justice Act motions are drafted, records compiled and arguments made. Few of these cases have the resources of an institution like Stanford Law School behind them, but they are no less worthy, and the people bringing them no less deserving of recognition.

Addressing decades of racial disparities will require a broad coalition. But as with many reforms, California’s public defenders have led this work — quietly, with limited resources — to serve their clients and strengthen our justice system for all.

Advertisement

Galit Lipa, Culver City

This writer is the state public defender at the Office of the State Public Defender.