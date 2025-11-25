Letters to the Editor: Antonio Villaraigosa’s accomplishments as mayor bode well for a governorship

To the editor: Like many of your readers, one of my morning pleasures is a good cup of coffee and a George Skelton column. Over the (many) years, I have found his comments insightful and his characterizations of political figures fair and on the mark.

So, as a supporter of former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, I am delighted to read Skelton’s comment regarding his gubernatorial chances that “No one is more qualified to be governor. And he lets the voters know where he stands” ( “Who will emerge from a ho-hum field of governor candidates?,” Nov. 24). Exactly right!

As mayor of Los Angeles, he had a record of tremendous accomplishments. For example, during some very difficult budget years, he increased the police department by almost 1,000 new officers, bringing the department to 10,000 policemen and women. On his watch, the crime rate was cut almost in half . And he took major steps to improve our schools, something other mayors have slacked on. During his tenure, graduation rates rose from 45% to 70%.

He would bring to the office of governor the same energy, drive and commitment that has made him a great public servant.

Rick Tuttle, Culver City

To the editor: ﻿A factor that could make Tom Steyer stand out among the others in the race is that he must be more familiar than most with the issue of the military and illegal orders ( “California is having its most wide-open governor’s race in decades. Why’s that?,” Nov. 23).

This is an issue recently raised with our military of today, but also in the attempted defense by many of the Nazis of World War II. Steyer’s father, a naval officer during World War II, was on the prosecution team at the Nuremberg trials , which must have been the subject of “war stories” in their home as he was raised.

Robert L. Turner, Los Angeles

To the editor: Columnist Mark Z. Barabak states, “California voters have never looked favorably upon rich candidates trying to make the leap from political civilian to the governorship or U.S. Senate.” This may be true, but Californians have elected two actors to the governorship and at least one actor to the U.S. Senate. All of these politicians were popular in the Republican Party, largely anathema to the rest.

Barry Greenfield, West Hollywood