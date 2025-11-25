Don't Miss
Your morning catch up: A Californian helps tell the Jeffrey Epstein story, L.A.’s congressional hearing on ICE raids and more big stories
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: How can police justify the hours-long shutdown due to a chase on the I-5?

A nightime view of police-blocked freeway.
Southbound Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton was shut down on Nov. 22 after a police pursuit ended in a shooting.
(OnScene.tv)
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

To the editor: I am retired law enforcement, having served for nearly 33 years.

The Buena Park Police Department initiated a pursuit in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 22 (“Southbound I-5 reopens near Camp Pendleton after car chase ends in police shooting,” Nov. 22). The pursuit ended in the vicinity of the southbound Interstate 5 in Oceanside, when the suspect ran from his vehicle. He was later apprehended and jailed. Apparently there was an officer-involved shooting, but no officers were injured and there were no traffic collisions. In any case, the southbound I-5 was completely shut down for at least six hours, creating a monumental traffic jam.

My question is this: How can law enforcement justify inflicting such hardship on the motoring public in order to conduct such a painstakingly slow investigation? I understand wanting to be thorough, but that is beyond the pale.

James Dowling, Huntington Beach

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Letters to the Editor

Advertisement
Advertisement