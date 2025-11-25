Letters to the Editor: How can police justify the hours-long shutdown due to a chase on the I-5?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I am retired law enforcement, having served for nearly 33 years.

The Buena Park Police Department initiated a pursuit in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 22 ( “Southbound I-5 reopens near Camp Pendleton after car chase ends in police shooting,” Nov. 22). The pursuit ended in the vicinity of the southbound Interstate 5 in Oceanside, when the suspect ran from his vehicle. He was later apprehended and jailed. Apparently there was an officer-involved shooting, but no officers were injured and there were no traffic collisions. In any case, the southbound I-5 was completely shut down for at least six hours, creating a monumental traffic jam.

My question is this: How can law enforcement justify inflicting such hardship on the motoring public in order to conduct such a painstakingly slow investigation? I understand wanting to be thorough, but that is beyond the pale.

James Dowling, Huntington Beach