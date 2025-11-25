Letters to the Editor: Really, Marjorie Taylor Greene? Now you’re running away from the fight?

To the editor: Why do government officials run away when the battle gets tough? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) finally finds solid ground to stand on (for herself, the people who voted her in and women as a whole), but the minute President Trump turns on her, she announces plans to resign ( “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former Trump loyalist, says she will resign from Congress,” Nov. 21). This has happened time and time again with folks from the Treasury, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Social Security Administration, military intelligence and the list goes on.

Running away doesn’t help solve a problem, whether it be political bullying, bad policy direction or unwavering loyalty to the “king.” It only empowers the bully. What happened to standing up for oneself and fighting for your rights and the rights of the people?

Conrad Angel Corral, Cathedral City