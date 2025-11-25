Letters to the Editor: In failing to check Trump, the Supreme Court is abandoning our founding principles

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Columnist LZ Granderson’s continued references to Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” are insightful ( “Men like Trump represent what the founders were fighting against,” Nov. 22). When “men who look upon themselves born to reign … succeed to the government … [they] are frequently the most ignorant and unfit of any throughout the dominions.” If only the Supreme Court showed the same insight.

In case after case brought before the justices regarding the limits of President Trump’s power, the court has continued to feed the monster in shocking decisions that provide Trump with near immunity for almost anything he does as president. The Supreme Court has abandoned principles our founders considered fundamental.

Until the justices acknowledge that “men like Trump” represent what our founders were “fighting against, not what men in America ought to be,” the grave risk Trump presents to our republic will only increase.

Stephen F. Gladstone, Shaker Heights, Ohio