Letters to the Editor: Trump’s claims of sedition among Democratic lawmakers reek of irony

To the editor: How ironic. President Trump urges that six Democratic lawmakers who made the obvious statement that citizens in our military do not have to follow “illegal orders” should be tried and jailed for sedition that, he says, could be “punishable by death” ( “Trump calls Democrats ‘traitors’ for urging military to ‘refuse illegal orders,’” Nov. 20).

Contrast this to his treatment of those who seditiously tried to overturn our election on Jan. 6, 2021, and who physically fought Capitol Police and broke into the Capitol. Of course, on his first day in office, he pardoned nearly 1,600 of those criminals.

Ken Goldman, Beverly Hills

To the editor: With all that he has shown us to date, it should come as no surprise to anyone that Trump — among other numerous obvious shortcomings — has no business being commander in chief. Every person in the military knows, from the first days of their basic training, that the duty to obey military orders is limited to those that are “legal.”

Jeffrey S. Weiss, Thousand Oaks