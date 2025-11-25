Letters to the Editor: Trump’s Ukraine peace plan might as well be called the Ukraine surrender plan

Vira Katanenko, 66, visits the grave of her son Andrii, a Ukrainian serviceman killed in the Donetsk region last year, at the cemetery in Bucha.

To the editor: What if Russia illegally, and without provocation, invaded Florida, claiming that it never belonged to the U.S. ( “U.S. peace plan favoring Russia darkens the mood across war-torn Ukraine,” Nov. 23)? And what if, after years of war with many civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure, world leaders drew up a peace plan that ended the war but permanently gave Russia all of southern Florida? Would this be OK with President Trump?

This scenario is playing out in real time with Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin gets the land he desires, stops Ukraine from joining NATO and constructively makes Ukraine a vassal to Russia. As Gen. Anthony McAuliffe famously said: “Nuts!”

Rex Altman, Los Angeles

To the editor: Trump may call it a “peace proposal,” yet of course he has, in fact, proposed terms of surrender. Norway doesn’t award a “Nobel Surrender Prize.”

What happened to “by and with the advice and consent of the Senate”? Where are the U.S. senators?

Bob Wieting, Simi Valley

To the editor: Trump’s peace deal is unacceptable to Americans because it directly undermines European security. It mocks the generations of Americans who first fought, then paid so generously, for a peaceful, democratic Europe. Please don’t let our national identity accept this dishonor. Write to your senators!

An acceptable negotiation involves admitting Ukraine to NATO as soon as it is ready, securing occupied Ukrainian territory for Ukraine, continuing U.S. sanctions on Russia until it pays reparations for its wartime damages and crimes and creating a NATO-implemented buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia.

Jan C. Bush, Claremont