Letters to the Editor: Burbank police dog death is a tragedy, but it’s sadly no anomaly

To the editor: PETA joins Burbank police in mourning K-9 Spike, who was shot by an armed suspect ( “Police K-9, suspect killed after standoff with Burbank police,” Nov. 22). Unlike human officers who choose to serve, Spike had no say in risking his life. Police dogs are loyal and eager to please their handlers, but they cannot consent to being in the line of fire in violent confrontations.

Sadly, Spike’s death is not an anomaly. Just this year, K-9 Oya in St. Louis County, Mo., was killed while pursuing two dangerous suspects. K-9 Rebel died in the crossfire as police in Albuquerque, N.M., attempted to apprehend a known criminal. K-9 Azi fell victim to an “exchange of gunfire” in McKinney, Texas. And those are only a few recent examples.

Agencies across the country, including the Massachusetts State Police and Connecticut’s Enfield Police Department , are successfully deploying robot K-9s to handle hazardous situations. It’s time for all departments to adopt this technology to save animal and human lives.

Allison Fandl, Norfolk, Va.

This writer is manager of special projects at PETA.