Letters to the Editor: Is now really the time to approve higher pay for Cal State executives?

Cyclists ride past a pyramid-shaped building
Students pass the Walter Pyramid at Cal State Long Beach.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Many lecturers in the California State University system are being told that, due to budget cuts, their classes are being reduced and often eliminated. In addition, it’s harder for departments to hire new tenure-track faculty.

Still, I suppose top executives can still afford to give themselves pay raises (“Higher pay approved for Cal State executives as system struggles to recruit campus presidents,” Nov. 20).

CSU Chancellor Mildred García said, “We must keep pace to attract and retain a skilled, diverse and engaged workforce.” It is a shame that her words seemingly apply only to employees making salaries well into the six figures.

John T. Donovan, Hacienda Heights
