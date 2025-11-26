Letters to the Editor: Is now really the time to approve higher pay for Cal State executives?

To the editor: Many lecturers in the California State University system are being told that , due to budget cuts, their classes are being reduced and often eliminated. In addition, it’s harder for departments to hire new tenure-track faculty .

Still, I suppose top executives can still afford to give themselves pay raises ( “Higher pay approved for Cal State executives as system struggles to recruit campus presidents,” Nov. 20).

CSU Chancellor Mildred García said, “We must keep pace to attract and retain a skilled, diverse and engaged workforce.” It is a shame that her words seemingly apply only to employees making salaries well into the six figures.

Advertisement

John T. Donovan, Hacienda Heights