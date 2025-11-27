Letters to the Editor: I don’t live in a fire-prone area. Why should I pay for those who do?

To the editor: I choose not to live in a high-fire-risk area, so why should I pay more in sales tax for those who do ( “L.A. firefighters propose hike in sales tax to pay for new stations, equipment and more,” Nov. 21)? If more money is required to support our fire department, the burden should not fall on those who have enough sense to live in a safer place.

The city allows homes to be built in hillside areas — supposedly to meet the housing demand, but also to collect more property taxes, which I think is the primary reason. If a homeowner wants a great view (or whatever other reasons they find a fire-prone hillside area desirable), then I think the cost should be solely on them and not the rest of the population.

Dave Simon, North Hollywood