Letters to the Editor: Marjorie Taylor Greene owes someone an apology if she wants to make a comeback
To the editor: Guest contributor Ryan W. Powers believes that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) can make a case for the rehabilitation of her image (“How could Marjorie Taylor Greene make a comeback?,” Nov. 21)? Fine. However, first she needs to publicly and sincerely apologize for her incessant and immature hounding of Parkland shooting survivor turned gun control advocate David Hogg. While he was basically still a kid!
Then we can talk about rehabilitation.
Jeffrey Condon, Santa Monica