Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Marjorie Taylor Greene owes someone an apology if she wants to make a comeback

A woman in a gray suit.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Sept. 9.
(Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call / Getty Images)

To the editor: Guest contributor Ryan W. Powers believes that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) can make a case for the rehabilitation of her image (“How could Marjorie Taylor Greene make a comeback?,” Nov. 21)? Fine. However, first she needs to publicly and sincerely apologize for her incessant and immature hounding of Parkland shooting survivor turned gun control advocate David Hogg. While he was basically still a kid!

Then we can talk about rehabilitation.

Jeffrey Condon, Santa Monica

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Letters to the Editor

Advertisement
Advertisement