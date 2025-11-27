Letters to the Editor: Marjorie Taylor Greene owes someone an apology if she wants to make a comeback

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Sept. 9.

To the editor: Guest contributor Ryan W. Powers believes that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) can make a case for the rehabilitation of her image ( “How could Marjorie Taylor Greene make a comeback?,” Nov. 21)? Fine. However, first she needs to publicly and sincerely apologize for her incessant and immature hounding of Parkland shooting survivor turned gun control advocate David Hogg . While he was basically still a kid!

Then we can talk about rehabilitation.

Jeffrey Condon, Santa Monica