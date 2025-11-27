Letters to the Editor: ‘Assurances’ when it comes to Russia mean little for Ukraine

To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg writes that America encouraged Ukraine to give up its nuclear weapons in exchange for “security assurances” ( “Leaked ‘wish list’ for peace in Russia-Ukraine war is hardly America First,” Nov. 25). He goes on to say that such assurances aren’t guarantees, but they are “not nothing either.” I think the Ukrainians would argue that assurances from Russia are, in fact, nothing.

This quote is from John F. Kennedy’s inaugural speech in 1961: “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”

I don’t think throwing Ukraine under the bus and granting Russia their wish list is what Kennedy, or most Americans, had in mind.

Richard Shafarman, Santa Clarita