Letters to the Editor: ‘Working Girl,’ the musical, is more than a ‘crude knockoff’

Joanna “JoJo” Levesque, center, with the cast of La Jolla Playhouse’s world premiere of the musical “Working Girl.”

To the editor: As a producer in the creative space and a working woman myself, I attended “Working Girl” at La Jolla Playhouse with my family. We had a blast.

Theater critic Charles McNulty’s review missed crucial context: The musical is still a work in progress (“ ‘Working Girl,’ the musical, is a crude knockoff of ‘80s music and style ( and the original movie ) ,” Nov. 19). There was a talk-back following the performance providing insight into the production’s development, but this wasn’t mentioned in the review.

Beyond that, I found McNulty’s assessment puzzling. Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer was diabolical as Katharine, hilarious and villainous at once. Joanna “JoJo” Levesque brought real gumption to Tess, with beautiful, strong vocals.

The choreography was thoughtful. Rather than acrobatic numbers, the cast danced their butts off, like working women.

Regardless, the cast and crew, largely women, put on a show worth celebrating. They deserved better than a review that reduced their work to a “crude knockoff of ‘80s music and style.”

Natalia Wrobel, San Diego