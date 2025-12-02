Letters to the Editor: As production moves overseas, it’s American entertainment workers who suffer

Rob Lowe on the set of “The Floor,” which is made at Ardmore Studios in Bray, Ireland.

To the editor: It should be noted that the supposed cost savings in taking any U.S. business elsewhere comes at the expense of the income, healthcare and pension of past, present and future employees ( “One of America’s TV pastimes is the game show. Why are so many filming overseas?,” Nov. 25). Almost all U.S. entertainment guilds and unions have a low-budget agreement and will work with production companies.

If companies are trying to save costs, how much of the budget is spent on hosts, writers, actors, directors, etc., when they get a producer credit added? How much of the budget is air fare for crew and contestants, hotels, meals and other travel expenses?

As with any business that goes to other countries, people here start losing their incomes and life possibilities. This leads to a downward spiral of any household, community, town, city or state now missing spending potential and tax benefits.

The term “cost cutting” is really about more profits going into fewer and fewer pockets and hurting so many.

Patricia Walden, Toluca Lake