Letters to the Editor: Politics, policy and law are the very things that make up the world we live in

To the editor: The statement by contributing writer Josh Hammer that “politics, policy and law are false sources of meaning” is ridiculous ( “What keeps me grounded and thankful in the holiday season,” Nov. 27).

As opposed to politics, he tells us, “This holiday season, I’m thankful for my family — above all, my wife and our beautiful daughter, who is about to turn 1.” Wake up, buddy — politics, policy and law will determine the world you and your family will live in, a world that is heading for catastrophe under the current lawless regime with policies that eat up faith, comfort, health, well being, freedom and fairness.

I am glad I have lived to be 83 and was able to live in a free America that was trying to do the right thing for the most people, where the two parties compromised for the greater good, and opportunity was constantly reborn with character and truth. It was never perfect, but it worked on betterment in lieu of ruin.

Advertisement

By the way, Hammer, the Declaration of Independence that you refer to and appreciate provides foundational principles for American legal thought and constitutional interpretation. It is a source of fundamental rights that are now being discarded by the president and the Republican Party.

Michael H. Miller, Pasadena