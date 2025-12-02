Letters to the Editor: Pausing migration? Trump has already made the U.S. a less desirable place to live

President Trump meets with reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thanksgiving.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: So, President Trump is demanding “REVERSE MIGRATION” ( “Trump wants to ‘permanently pause’ migration from poor countries; all asylum reviews suspended,” Nov. 28). Great. This morning, I would be glad to leave what Trump has turned into a less great country. My grandparents immigrated to the U.S. to escape pogroms and poverty. I am thankful that they are not here today to see what has become of their chosen home.

Trump wants to remove immigrants and, yes, even naturalized citizens from countries he doesn’t like. He wants to “permanently pause migration” from poorer nations. But why would potential immigrants still want to come to a country with no universal healthcare and a repressive regime? Trump, you are going to need that “big, beautiful wall” to keep people in, not to keep them out.

I am pushing 80, and it would be difficult for me to find a home in another place. I guess I will have to stay in the U.S. and fight to get my beloved country back. I just hope we Americans can find our way back during my lifetime.

Advertisement

Laurie Jacobs, San Clemente

..

To the editor: Trump seems to contradict himself at times, such as when he says he admires President Reagan . Trump even has Reagan’s portrait next to his desk in the Oval Office.

But Trump should double check what Reagan stood for and review his farewell address , where Reagan said this nation’s strength came from openness to immigrants from all over the world who brought new strength, innovation and dreams: “While other countries cling to the stale past, here in America we breathe life into dreams. We create the future, and the world follows us into tomorrow.”

Further, Reagan added, “If we ever closed the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost.”

Advertisement

Mary Wiser, Lake Balboa

..

To the editor: So now there is a presidential proposal: Trump is “promising to expel millions of immigrants from the United States by revoking their legal status.”

What’s next? A manifesto to tear down the Statue of Liberty?

Roberta Helms, Santa Barbara