Letters to the Editor: Black Friday mall shooting is yet another reminder of the need for public safety

To the editor: A holiday shopping weekend that is meant to bring families together was instead filled with fear and uncertainty ( “Black Friday shooting at Westfield Valley Fair mall may have been gang-related, police say,” Nov. 28). This is not just another headline, but a reminder of the need for public safety.

I am speaking out because this issue deeply affects my community and me. As someone who was born and raised in San José, I frequent the Westfield Valley Fair mall and have friends who were there the day of the shooting. The fact that daily activities such as shopping, dining and socializing can be disrupted by gun violence is unacceptable. We all have a civic responsibility to ensure our neighbors’ safety.

Incidents such as these demonstrate the importance and need for a broader approach to preventing gun violence. Even though law enforcement plays a critical role in ensuring the safety of our communities, policymakers and local organizations must also collaborate to address the causes of gun violence, whether they be social disconnection, economic pressure or lack of intervention programs for at-risk youth. When shootings occur in crowded public spaces, it breaks the trust of the people and fuels anxiety that affects generations to come.

For this reason, I am calling on community leaders, local government officials and residents to take action. If we do not have stronger gun violence prevention strategies, we continue to risk the normalization and frequency of incidents such as these.

We cannot allow another news cycle to pass without action. I hope readers contact their city representatives, support organizations within communities working on gun violence prevention and stay informed about local safety projects. As a community, we can help make our shared public spaces safe and welcoming again.

Diana Neri, San José