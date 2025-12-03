Voices
Letters to the Editor: An appreciation of those who toil in the fields and keep us fed
To the editor: In this season of harvesting, feasting and giving thanks, I want to thank staff writer Brittny Mejia for her powerful article regarding the legions of people who keep us well fed, day after day, year after year (“Hard lives in California’s fields: ‘The American dream eats us alive,’” Nov. 30). I am reminded of the opening line of Charles Bukowski’s poem “The Meek Shall Inherit the Earth.” It begins, “If I suffer at this typewriter / think how I’d feel among the lettuce-pickers of Salinas?”
Robert C. Pavlik, San Luis Obispo