Letters to the Editor: An appreciation of those who toil in the fields and keep us fed

To the editor: In this season of harvesting, feasting and giving thanks, I want to thank staff writer Brittny Mejia for her powerful article regarding the legions of people who keep us well fed, day after day, year after year ( “Hard lives in California’s fields: ‘The American dream eats us alive,’” Nov. 30). I am reminded of the opening line of Charles Bukowski’s poem “The Meek Shall Inherit the Earth.” It begins, “If I suffer at this typewriter / think how I’d feel among the lettuce-pickers of Salinas?”

Robert C. Pavlik, San Luis Obispo