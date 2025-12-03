Letters to the Editor: Despite the environmental concerns, a gas pipeline would benefit Californians

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Should California get its first gas pipeline ( “California could get its first gasoline pipeline. Would that lower gas prices?,” Nov. 26)? I think the answer is yes.

A gas pipeline could link California to the refineries along the Gulf Coast, where there is an excess of refining capacity. California prices for gas have been stressed due to limited refining capacity and cost escalation when there is an interruption in refining. The access to Gulf Coast refining should reduce the cost of gas at the pump in California.

I understand that using electric vehicles to reduce pollution is desirable. However, the current percentage of EVs on the road is only about 4%-5%. This number will increase, but somewhat slowly now that subsidies on EV purchases have been cut. In the meantime, most drivers here must buy gas and need to purchase it at reasonable prices.

Philip Hiestand, Irvine