Letters to the Editor: ‘No accountability’ seems to be California regulators’ motto

To the editor: The article about potential conflicts of interest and failures by our insurance commissioner, Ricardo Lara, is a perfect example of how the agencies that are supposed to regulate businesses abdicate their responsibilities ( “International travel. Fancy meals. Missing receipts. Who paid the tab for this top official?,” Dec. 4).

Insurance companies bail on California while our commissioner vacations and the California Public Utilities Commission seemingly allows electric companies to dictate what they want and just rubber-stamps it. It has approved increased Edison electric bills , bypassing accountability for potential failures in preventing wildfires while Edison’s executives continue to get huge salaries. “No accountability” seems to be the motto of the day for California regulators.

Dana Bingham, Apple Valley

To the editor: Reading the story about Lara in the same issue, I think it would be wise to open a portal to report the conduct of state officials ( “California leaders launch online portal where ‘federal agent misconduct’ can be reported,” Dec. 3).

Wim Scholten, Culver City