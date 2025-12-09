Letters to the Editor: Opinions about climate change don’t change scientific facts

Gov. Gavin Newsom and others on the left have long warned about the dangers of climate change.

To the editor: Contributing writer Josh Hammer would have us believe that American concern about climate change is “weakening” ( “The left’s climate panic is finally calming down,” Dec. 5). For this assertion, he cites the Yale Program on Climate Change.

However, visiting the website, one learns that the percentage of Americans who think that global warming is happening now, is human-caused and is causing Americans to be harmed is virtually unchanged between 2022 and 2025 . There is essentially no weakening, in spite of all the other issues that have bombarded us in that period.

Perhaps more important is that the scientists whose lives are devoted to studying climate change agree to these facts by a factor of nearly 100 to 1 , similar to the acceptance of evolution. They continue to warn that unchecked climate change leads to severe dangers and irreversible ecosystem damage.

So, no, this is not the time to look away from climate change as a major challenge to humanity and the environment. In fact, it is essential to act now to slow these rapidly developing dangers and damages.

Dennis Thompson, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: Hammer opens his diatribe against what he calls “climate alarmism” by targeting the left. But the thermometer tracking rising temperatures doesn’t care about politics — or whether public concern has dipped.

Burning dirty fuels and destroying forests are warming the planet. That is a fact. The real problem is that Big Oil and other corporate interests, aided by the current administration, are working hard to block clean energy progress. And even as climate-driven disasters mount, our psychology pushes us to focus on short-term concerns, making a diffuse crisis harder to grasp.

We still face harsh choices. If we want livable communities decades from now, we need bold investments in cleaner energy, reforestation and climate resilience measures in place. And we must hold accountable the corporate and political interests blocking that transition.

Judith Trumbo, Thousand Oaks

..

To the editor: Now I’d like to see an investigation into those who perpetuated the “climate catastrophism hoax” that Hammer talks about here to their own financial and political benefit. That’s the story that needs to be exposed.

It’s not surprising that Democrats and independents were the majority of people who have changed their opinions — they were the ones most affected by the media and political propaganda around climate change. We have been manipulated and tormented for years. Our children have grown up feeling there is no viable future, suffering depression and anxiety as a result.

Billions of dollars have been spent on “green technology” that made many rich while neglecting the real needs of the population. We need to know the who and why.

The good news: The Los Angeles Times printed this op-ed. It shows that things may actually be changing.

Diana Beardsley, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: If a majority of Americans said in a poll that the world was flat, it would not change the fact that it isn’t. While Earth’s climate has always changed due to natural forces, the speed and scale of current warming are unprecedented and directly linked to human activity. This is why scientists emphasize urgent action to reduce emissions and adapt to the impacts already underway.

Ken Brock, Yucca Valley