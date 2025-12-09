Letters to the Editor: Europe has every reason to worry about Trump’s attitude toward Ukraine

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: As noted in the Los Angeles Times, Europe has good reason to worry over the fate of Ukraine ( “Alarm grows in Europe over what is seen as Trump’s ‘betrayal’ of Ukraine,” Dec. 6). Americans, too, should be concerned, but it seems that the Trump administration is not.

Remember, according to him, the war would not have happened if Donald Trump had been president while President Biden was in office. We can see now that that was wrong. Then, Trump was going to settle the war on Day 1 of his second term. Wrong again.

Trump, it readily appears, has no interest in Ukraine’s best interests nor those of Europe. To the contrary, he is willing to have Ukraine cede land so he can fuel his autocratic bent, placate Russian President Vladimir Putin and declare he has resolved another war.

Such surrender to Putin with vague security guarantees to Ukraine should be and is troublesome to Ukraine. Plus, it makes it clear to our “allies” in Europe that they too will be going it alone if Putin pursues his quest to renew his vision of Russia’s onetime greatness.

Maurice M. Garcia, Newbury Park

To the editor: It is﻿ interesting to note that European leaders are holding $220 billion in frozen Russian assets. Even more interesting is why Europe is even debating the strategy of using that money to fund Ukraine’s defense.

Start by sending Kyiv, say, 25% of that $220 billion now. Make Russia start paying the Ukrainians for Russia’s war. If nothing happens, send another 25%. When Putin sees 50% of his money evaporating, he just might be tempted to come to the table. If he doesn’t, he loses another 25% of that $220 billion. A $220-billion loss is a mighty big incentive to “negotiate.”

Joseph A. Lea, Mission Viejo