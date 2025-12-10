Letters to the Editor: Reinstated federal support would help all Californians, including minorities

To the editor: While I do agree with contributing writer Joel Kotkin’s point about the lack of affordable housing in his op-ed about Latinos and other minorities supposedly doing worse in California than in other states, everything else he cites is a red herring ( “How California is failing its Latino population,” Dec. 9).

California can do better for everyone if we receive our tax money back from the federal government and programs that fund public radio, rural libraries, healthcare, housing and child care are reinstated. It’s ironic that a study funded by a university in Texas would fault our energy prices — does anyone remember Enron? At least here, our officials are trying to keep the minorities referenced from being unjustly deported.

Robert Davis, Tarzana