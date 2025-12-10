Letters to the Editor: Netflix, please don’t hurt movie theaters more than you already have

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Culture critic Mary McNamara’s column about Netflix attempting to swallow up Warner Bros. included one section that highlighted my concern: “Do not contribute any more to the demise of movie theaters than you already have” ( “A plea to Netflix’s Ted Sarandos: Don’t screw up Warner Bros. and HBO,” Dec. 5).

Many households have really nice TV screens at home. However, it is good to get out of the house sometimes and share experiences with others — even people you don’t know. And seeing some films on a giant screen with immersive sound is an enhanced experience. Watching movies like “2001: A Space Odyssey” or “The Shining” on home equipment just isn’t the same thing. Plus, art house theaters are still struggling to get us to go see independent or foreign films that may take us outside the mainstream movie production mold. These art houses are not getting rich, but God bless that they continue to help keep culture alive.

I would be sorry to see someday that we can only experience what a giant corporation decides garners the most money.

Ken Hense, Los Angeles

To the editor: Paramount, Warner Bros., Netflix and their supporters are elephants fighting ( “Paramount launches hostile $78-billion bid for Warner Bros., with backing from Trump’s son-in-law,” Dec. 8). We consumers are the ants who will get stomped.

Ivan Goldman, Redondo Beach