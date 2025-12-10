Letters to the Editor: Trump wouldn’t have to bail out farmers if he hadn’t implemented tariffs in the first place
To the editor: So, President Trump imposes tariffs on other countries, stifling international commerce and leaving American farmers unable to sell their crops as they used to (“Trump is proposing a $12-billion aid package for farmers hit by his trade war with China,” Dec. 8).
Now, the president is going to bail out farmers with a $12-billion aid package to solve the problem that he created? Wouldn’t it have made more economic sense not to impose the tariffs to begin with?
President Reagan was right; “High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars” that ultimately “hurt every American worker and consumer.”
Will Trump now demand a peace prize from the farmers of America for rescuing them ... from himself?
Joe Garcia, Yorba Linda