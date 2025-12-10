Letters to the Editor: Trump wouldn’t have to bail out farmers if he hadn’t implemented tariffs in the first place

Dairy cattle bask in the morning light on the Mendonsa Farms property in Tipton, Calif., last year.

To the editor: So, President Trump imposes tariffs on other countries, stifling international commerce and leaving American farmers unable to sell their crops as they used to ( “Trump is proposing a $12-billion aid package for farmers hit by his trade war with China,” Dec. 8).

Now, the president is going to bail out farmers with a $12-billion aid package to solve the problem that he created? Wouldn’t it have made more economic sense not to impose the tariffs to begin with?

President Reagan was right; “High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars” that ultimately “hurt every American worker and consumer.”

Will Trump now demand a peace prize from the farmers of America for rescuing them ... from himself?

Joe Garcia, Yorba Linda